Locked door to roof blamed for deaths in Bangladesh fire

DHAKA: Toxic gas and a locked door that barred access to a roof were resp­onsible for most of the deaths in a devastating fire in a Bangladesh garment factory and an adjoining chemical warehouse, a fire official said on Wednesday.

The disaster in Dhaka on Tuesday killed 16 and critically injured several more. It cast a spotlight on Bangladesh’s poor record on industrial safety, despite improvements following deadly incidents in 2012 and 2013 that drew global attention to unsafe working conditions.

Thick smoke rose from the charred structure as fire­fighters carried out coo­ling operations, a day after the blaze ripped through a four-storey building and an adjacent warehouse pac­ked with chemicals.

“The victims could not escape because the roof door was locked,” said fire service official Talha Bin Zasim. “Most of them died from inhaling toxic gas, rather than burns.” The fire was brought under control on Wednesday afternoon, nearly 27 hours after the deadly blaze broke out, as toxic gas and chemical fumes slowed down the operation.

Dozens of relatives waited outside the blackened building, some clutching photographs of those missing. Identification of the bodies, many of which were badly burned, is being carried out at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Mohammad Sohel said his brother Mohammad Robin, a worker at the factory, had been missing since Tuesday and he was desperate for information.

Some tell us to go to the police, others to the hospitals, but no one gives us clear information. We are being misled again and again.” The government has launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and identify those res­ponsible for safety lapses.

