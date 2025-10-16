PHC rejects plea against election of chief minister

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Wednesday rejected pleas of three lawmakers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, challenging election of Mohammad Sohail Afridi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Wiqar Ahmad pronounced the order after arguments advanced by lawyers in two identical petitions filed by MPAs Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Makhdoomzada Aftab Haider and Mohammad Riaz.

The petitioners had sought declaration of the court that the election of Mr Afridi on Oct 13 was unlawful, arbitrary and without jurisdiction and was, therefore, liable to be set aside as the resignation of outgoing chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur remained undetermined under Article 130 (8) of the Constitution.

They requested the court to declare that no lawful vacancy had arisen in the office of chief minister under Article 130 (8) of the Constitution until the governor duly verified and acknowledged receipt of the resignation tendered by Mr Gandapur.

Barrister Yaseen Raza and Mohammad Farooq appeared for the petitioners whereas Barrister Salman Akram Raja represented Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The petitioners’ counsel stated that on Oct 8, the then chief minister Mr Gandapur tendered his resignation in writing under his hand, addressed to governor in terms of Article 130 (8) of the Constitution.

They said that the governor upon being informed of the said resignation publicly stated that he had not yet received it and that it might have been delayed or misplaced in administrative transmission.

They said that the situation caused uncertainty regarding the status of the resignation and its receipt. They argued that verification of the resignations submitted by Mr Gandapur was the constitutional obligation of governor. They said that there were many judgements of superior courts on that point.

The bench referred to the order of e PHC chief justice of Oct 14, directing the counsel to read the relevant Para No.7.

Following the counsel read out the said order, the bench observed that the PHC chief justice had asked the governor to administer oath to chief minister by 4pm on Oct 15, or else the speaker of assembly would take the oath the same day. The bench observed that it couldn’t interfere in that order of the chief justice.

Salman Akram Raja argued that governor was now satisfied with the resignation of Mr Gandapur and he had also released a schedule for taking oath from the new chief minister. He argued that those petitions had now become infructuous. He argued that now there was no controversy over the election of the chief minister.

The bench allowed some time to the petitioners’ counsel to consult their clients if they wished to withdraw their petitions. However, the counsel informed the bench that the petitions should be decided on merit.

Later on, the bench pronounced its order of rejecting both the petitions.

The petitioners had contended that until verification of the resignation was complete, the office of the chief minister continued to subsist in law, and no constitutional vacancy could be deemed to have arisen.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025