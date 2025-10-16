Cop on polio duty martyred in Nowshera

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred when unknown persons opened fire at him in Nizampur area of Nowshera district on Wednesday, the police said.

A statement issued by the Nowshera police said that Maqsood Ali, 35, who was assigned the polio duty, came under attack in Kahi area of the district.

A Rescue 1122 team reached the spot soon after the firing and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera.

The statement said that the accused persons escaped. The police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the fleeing attackers.

