Kalash festival marks harvest of grapes, walnuts

CHITRAL: A festival marking the lifting of ban on the harvest of grapes and walnuts imposed by the local community concluded in the Birir Valley here on Wednesday. The festivity also marked the safe arrival of cattle from the high pastures to the valley after spending five months there.

The daylong Pul festivities started with the arrival of teenage girls in the dancing place of Bihal village in the lower part of the valley, where they danced and sang traditional songs in groups attired in new dresses stitched for the occasion.

The Kalash girls’ dance was spectacular as was the clear and sunny weather. The festival’s second phase featured the participants’ march to the dancing place located in the upper part of the valley in Gree village, where the festivities continued till dusk.

As part of the festival, special types of hats were made from the local yellow flower known as Gulsamber, and these floral caps were distributed among the young girls when they reached there. A large number of foreign tourists had also reached the valley in the morning to witness the Pul festival.

This festival is confined to Birir and is not held in the other two Kalash valleys of Bumburate and Rumbur as there is no ban on the harvest of grapes and walnuts. Uchhal festival is held in Bumburate and Rumbur as thanksgiving for the wheat crop harvest.

Men, women and children from these two valleys also turned up in large numbers at the Pul festival.

Kalash Qazi Mir Bacha, while explaining the significance of Pul festival, said that it was a type of thanksgiving event as the harvesting of grapes and walnuts got underway while cattle were brought to the valley along with the milk products from the pastures.

He said it was an effective way of conserving walnut and grapes not only for the Kalash community but also for the Muslim community living in the valley.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025