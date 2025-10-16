E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Kalash festival marks harvest of grapes, walnuts

A Correspondent Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:56am
Kalash women take part in festivities in Birir valley of Chitral on the occasion of Pul festival on Wednesday. — Photo by Zahiruddin
Kalash women take part in festivities in Birir valley of Chitral on the occasion of Pul festival on Wednesday. — Photo by Zahiruddin

CHITRAL: A festival marking the lifting of ban on the harvest of grapes and walnuts imposed by the local community concluded in the Birir Valley here on Wednesday. The festivity also marked the safe arrival of cattle from the high pastures to the valley after spending five months there.

The daylong Pul festivities started with the arrival of teenage girls in the dancing place of Bihal village in the lower part of the valley, where they danced and sang traditional songs in groups attired in new dresses stitched for the occasion.

The Kalash girls’ dance was spectacular as was the clear and sunny weather. The festival’s second phase featured the participants’ march to the dancing place located in the upper part of the valley in Gree village, where the festivities continued till dusk.

As part of the festival, special types of hats were made from the local yellow flower known as Gulsamber, and these floral caps were distributed among the young girls when they reached there. A large number of foreign tourists had also reached the valley in the morning to witness the Pul festival.

This festival is confined to Birir and is not held in the other two Kalash valleys of Bumburate and Rumbur as there is no ban on the harvest of grapes and walnuts. Uchhal festival is held in Bumburate and Rumbur as thanksgiving for the wheat crop harvest.

Men, women and children from these two valleys also turned up in large numbers at the Pul festival.

Kalash Qazi Mir Bacha, while explaining the significance of Pul festival, said that it was a type of thanksgiving event as the harvesting of grapes and walnuts got underway while cattle were brought to the valley along with the milk products from the pastures.

He said it was an effective way of conserving walnut and grapes not only for the Kalash community but also for the Muslim community living in the valley.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...