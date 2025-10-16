E-Paper | October 16, 2025

First-ever evening court opens in Abbottabad

Our Correspondent Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:56am

ABBOTTABAD: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice S M Attique Shah inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever double docket (evening) court here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he noted that the double docket court was a “bold, practical and forward-looking reform” envisioned by Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, reflecting the judiciary’s resolve to modernise and serve people better.

Justice Shah emphasised that the evening court would hear urgent matters, including family and rent disputes, women and juvenile cases, narcotics cases, and offences carrying punishments up to seven years, ensuring timely relief and improved case management. “It will ensure provision of inexpensive and expeditious justice to the poor and voiceless people as mandated by the Constitution,” he said.

The PHC chief justice highlighted that the double docket system symbolised innovation, accountability and accessibility, aiming to reduce backlog without compromising fairness.

The chief justice also announced ongoing reforms, including digital case management, e-filing, ADR mechanisms, capacity-building programmes, and the construction of a modern judicial academy in Peshawar.

The initiative stems from the decision of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) in its 53rd meeting, which approved the establishment of a commercial litigation corridor and endorsed the double docket court regime in select districts.

The new model aims to enhance the efficiency of courts by utilising evening sessions for urgent and time-sensitive cases.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by judges of PHC’s Abbottabad Bench, principal officers of the high court, ex-cadre judges, the district and sessions judge, judicial officers and members of the district bar.

The newly established court will operate until 5.30pm daily and is dedicated to hearing minor and urgent cases. These include matters involving sentences of less than three years, as well as family disputes, tenancy issues, injunctions and other time-sensitive cases.

Civil judge Mohammad Ashfaq has been appointed as the first presiding judge of the evening court, which began its operations immediately by hearing a family case on the day of the inauguration.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...