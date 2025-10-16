First-ever evening court opens in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice S M Attique Shah inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever double docket (evening) court here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he noted that the double docket court was a “bold, practical and forward-looking reform” envisioned by Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, reflecting the judiciary’s resolve to modernise and serve people better.

Justice Shah emphasised that the evening court would hear urgent matters, including family and rent disputes, women and juvenile cases, narcotics cases, and offences carrying punishments up to seven years, ensuring timely relief and improved case management. “It will ensure provision of inexpensive and expeditious justice to the poor and voiceless people as mandated by the Constitution,” he said.

The PHC chief justice highlighted that the double docket system symbolised innovation, accountability and accessibility, aiming to reduce backlog without compromising fairness.

The chief justice also announced ongoing reforms, including digital case management, e-filing, ADR mechanisms, capacity-building programmes, and the construction of a modern judicial academy in Peshawar.

The initiative stems from the decision of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) in its 53rd meeting, which approved the establishment of a commercial litigation corridor and endorsed the double docket court regime in select districts.

The new model aims to enhance the efficiency of courts by utilising evening sessions for urgent and time-sensitive cases.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by judges of PHC’s Abbottabad Bench, principal officers of the high court, ex-cadre judges, the district and sessions judge, judicial officers and members of the district bar.

The newly established court will operate until 5.30pm daily and is dedicated to hearing minor and urgent cases. These include matters involving sentences of less than three years, as well as family disputes, tenancy issues, injunctions and other time-sensitive cases.

Civil judge Mohammad Ashfaq has been appointed as the first presiding judge of the evening court, which began its operations immediately by hearing a family case on the day of the inauguration.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025