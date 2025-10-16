False entries in routine coverage record overshadow fresh anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD: The National Immunisation Drive that started in the city on Monday is overshadowed by findings of recent investigations into the death of a poliovirus carrier baby girl on Aug 28 revealing serious irregularities including false coverage entries in the record of routine immunisation coverage in Hyderabad.

The seven-day drive for polio eradication will run till Oct 19.

The eight-month-old Umra’s was a confirmed poliovirus case to emerge this year in Hyderabad whereas Sindh had seven, in all, till Sept 2025. Earlier, two poliovirus cases of Muneeza and Moiz, were reported in Hyderabad in 2024, according to district administration.

The latest findings revealed “fake entries” of routine immunisation (RI) doses, which were considered important for children during their five years life cycle. Two out of three RI entries for Umrah were found to be fake, according to Hyderabad deputy commissioner, Zain Ul Abedin Memon.

Since it indicated questionable RI coverage, services of three vaccinators of health department were terminated and two were facing [legal] proceedings.

Besides, 75 frontline workers (FLWs) had been held accountable for the fake coverage since February-September 2025. The FLWs were not regular employees of health department. They were hired on contingency basis as per procedure laid down for their hiring in the polio vaccination programme.

In RI, inactivated polio vaccine-zero (IPV-0) and IPV-1, were given to each child. The RI encompasses around 20 vaccines, starting from 15 days post birth to the child’s five year’s life cycle.

Umra was a resident of Paretabad town. “In her case, she had not received IPV-0 and IPV-1 as per our investigations,” confirmed the DC while talking to Dawn in his office. IPV-0 and IPV-1 were of vital efficacy when compared with drops administered in each drive, he said.

He explained the baby’s mother had revealed in her interview she did not let her baby get RI vaccines for fear of her cardiac problem. “She, however, did get polio drops during the drives,” he said.

Another case was of critical significance and it pertained to P-1 population. P1 denotes ‘Priority-1’ population, defining communities who frequently pay visits to the areas of Quetta, Peshawar, Keamari, district East Karachi, which were referred to as ‘core reservoirs’ in health officials’ jargon.

The P1 population report 70-80pc refusals thus becoming primarily the root cause of the virus’s spread and survival. “A P1 child in union committee-99 of Sachal Sarmast Town didn’t get the RI coverage but still the entries confirming his coverage were found [in record],” disclosed the DC.

Similarly, Umra was not covered under Sindh government’s Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) for Reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition under which Ready to Use Food (RTUF) diet was given to malnourished children.

AAP and RTUF interventions aim to help a child gain optimal weight considering the fact that RTUF ensures specific protein and nutritious diet for Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children. RTUF immunocompromised children get healthier and less susceptible to many illnesses, including poliovirus.

AAP covers SAM and Umrah should have been covered under it, she had not been registered under AAP as her mother wasn’t aware of the intervention otherwise she would have received RUTF and ongoing IPV-booster dose that has covered 36,000 children since September 2024.

After Umra’s case, 11,970 children got IPV-booster in Paretabad town. According to the DC, “had Umra become part of AAP in time she would have developed better immunity”.

The probe was aimed at overcoming grey areas in RI and vaccination campaign having a huge financial cost. A three-member team reaches out to households and 4,695 workers are part of 1,565 teams.

Reports indicate that around $3.7m is spent in Sindh in five day long special immunisation campaign covering logistics, remuneration etc.

“Now, under the district administration intervention led by divisional commissioner Fayyaz Abbasi [himself a former Provincial Emergency Operation Control (PEOC) head], ensured micro plan quality assessment (MPQA) for upcoming campaign,” the DC informed.

He said that during desk and field validation, micro plans of six teams were found to be poor and corrected accordingly.

Later, micro plans of two most vulnerable UCs – picked randomly by visiting audit team of National EOC okayed their MPQA. The PEOC that exists in Sindh also conducts this assessment.

Hyderabad district has three designated sites for collection of environmental sample of poliovirus and these three sites were surrounded by 26 UCs – described as ‘draining’ or ‘high risk’ UCs.

Assessment of these UCs led by DC and District Health Officer reflected loopholes in micro plans of the team, which include inadequate door to door survey, numbering etc.

Findings point to the fact FLW’s turnover was over 5pc in key UCs, including draining areas and the affected UC-47, leading to a loss of experienced staff and institutional knowledge.

The reason for high turnover is due to gap noticed in May-September campaigns. Many workers found other menial or daily wage jobs. Skilled workers are important for the efficacy of a campaign for being familiar with the areas and knowing families in different households. This proved invaluable while tracing missing children.

However, post findings interventions were also made by authorities in order to hold field staff and supervisors accountable for RI; massive shuffling and change of responsibilities were made at team level of district health management and reinforcement of accurate micro-planning, especially for migrant populations and in high-risk zones, was ensured.

The ‘cold chain’ mechanism - key for effective polio eradication and RI coverage – was scrutinised which indicated anomalies raising alarm triggers due to inadequate electricity supply issue and tripping of back-up systems.

“Refrigerator where multiple vaccines are stored for cooling purposes indicated repeated occurrences of alarm triggers due to power supply issues,” the DC stated.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025