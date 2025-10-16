E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Court awards life term to three for killing nearly dozen family members

Our Correspondent Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:56am

SUKKUR: The court of additional sessions judge on Wednesday sentenced to 11 life terms each the main accused and his two sons in the case of slaughter of 11 of their own family members at their home in Halejwi village near Pano Akil on Aug 19, 2020.

The judge announced the reserved verdict and remarked that since the crime was so ghastly it shook human conscience to the core, and therefore, hence [a matching] sentence had been awarded to the accused after they had been proved guilty.

The shocking crime had been committed over a land dispute and a domestic quarrel but the accused attempted to frame their opponents in the murders, said the verdict.

The court acquitted three other suspects in the case over lack of evidence.

According to the FIR lodged on behalf of state, Wahabullah Indhar aided by his sons had slaughtered with knives 11 of his family members including his wife, daughters, sons, daughter-in-law, daughters, and grandchildren in their sleep.

The victims included Wahabullah’s wife 42-­year-old Ruqiya, dau­ghters 18- year-old Iqra, eight-year-old Isra, six-year-old Suhani, five-year-old Hajani and three sons, including four-year-old Mehmood Asad, three-year-old Mehmood Mohsin, one-year-old Abdul Jameel, 19-year-old daughter-in-law Naseema, three-year-old Nazia, and one-year-old Ali Sher.

After having killed the family in cold-blood, Wahabullah fled the village along with his three sons Habibullah, Dur Muhammed and Hizb­ullah to Adilpur, Ghotki, where they were arrested and confessed to the massacre.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...