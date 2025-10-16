Court awards life term to three for killing nearly dozen family members

SUKKUR: The court of additional sessions judge on Wednesday sentenced to 11 life terms each the main accused and his two sons in the case of slaughter of 11 of their own family members at their home in Halejwi village near Pano Akil on Aug 19, 2020.

The judge announced the reserved verdict and remarked that since the crime was so ghastly it shook human conscience to the core, and therefore, hence [a matching] sentence had been awarded to the accused after they had been proved guilty.

The shocking crime had been committed over a land dispute and a domestic quarrel but the accused attempted to frame their opponents in the murders, said the verdict.

The court acquitted three other suspects in the case over lack of evidence.

According to the FIR lodged on behalf of state, Wahabullah Indhar aided by his sons had slaughtered with knives 11 of his family members including his wife, daughters, sons, daughter-in-law, daughters, and grandchildren in their sleep.

The victims included Wahabullah’s wife 42-­year-old Ruqiya, dau­ghters 18- year-old Iqra, eight-year-old Isra, six-year-old Suhani, five-year-old Hajani and three sons, including four-year-old Mehmood Asad, three-year-old Mehmood Mohsin, one-year-old Abdul Jameel, 19-year-old daughter-in-law Naseema, three-year-old Nazia, and one-year-old Ali Sher.

After having killed the family in cold-blood, Wahabullah fled the village along with his three sons Habibullah, Dur Muhammed and Hizb­ullah to Adilpur, Ghotki, where they were arrested and confessed to the massacre.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025