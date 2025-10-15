Russia Ready for Dialogue on Gas Supplies to Europe, Deputy PM says | Dawn News English Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 07:30pm 0 Russia Ready for Dialogue on Gas Supplies to Europe, Deputy PM says | Dawn News English Join our Whatsapp channel Videos Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Key Moments: Iran’s Nuclear Programme Explained: Why Is Brussels Protesting? Gaza Roundup: Five Killed Ceasefire Wavers Between Israel and Hamas Why Pakistan Can’t Escape Its Smog Problem The Air We Breathe Conference: All You Need To Know Is The Air Inside Your Homes Clean? Islamabad on Lockdown: Roads Blocked, Internet Cut Ahead of TLP Protest Comments Closed