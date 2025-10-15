Pakistani passport still ranked 4th worst in world for fifth straight year

The Pakistani passport has been ranked the fourth worst for the fifth straight year, according to this year’s Henley Passport Index, a ranking of the world’s 199 passports based on the number of destinations their owners can access without a prior visa.

In the latest ranking issued a day earlier, Pa­­kistan’s travel docum­ent was placed at 103 in the list — tied with Yemen — and only ranked higher than those of Iraq (104), Syria (105) and Afghanistan (106).

Per the ranking, Pakistan and Yemen’s passports permit visa-free access to 33 states only, Iraq’s allows travel to 31, Syria’s gives access to 28 destinations, and Afghanistan’s travel document only affords the bearer access to 26 destinations.

Pakistan’s 2024 ranking was 100th on the list when it allowed visa-free access to 32 countries.

The top spot yet again belonged to Singapore, as its passport provides citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed closely by South Korea in second place with visa-free access to 190 destinations, and Japan was tied in third spot with visa-free access to 189 destinations.

Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and Switzerland rank fourth, with visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland and the Netherlands rank fifth with 187 destinations accessible visa-free.

Also notable was that for the first time, the US has fallen out of the world’s top 10 most powerful passports. The American passport has dropped to the 12th place, tied with Malaysia, with visa-free access to only 180 of 227 destinations worldwide.

Similarly, the UK passport has slipped to its lowest-ever position on the index, dropping from sixth to eighth since July, despite also once holding the top spot in 2015.