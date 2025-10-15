600 aid trucks to enter Gaza as Israel to reopen Rafah crossing today: Israeli media

Israel will allow Gaza’s key Rafah crossing to reopen today for humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian territory, AFP reports, citing Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

“Six hundred trucks of humanitarian aid will be dispatched (Wednesday) to the Gaza Strip by the UN, approved international organisations, the private sector and donor countries,” Kan said on its website without citing sources.

The Israeli public broadcaster said the reopening of the southern Rafah crossing, decided by the “political echelon”, follows Hamas handing over the remains of four more hostages late last night, under the ceasefire deal for the Palestinian territory.