From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Self-condemned’

KARACHI: The Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, said yesterday [Oct 14] that although Mr Mandal had done the “greatest possible disservice” to the minorities both in Bharat and Pakistan, “whatever resentment might be felt … should never be allowed to affect our national policy and our duty towards the minorities.”

He was replying to a short-notice question by Mr Nur Ahmad in Parliament on Saturday morning regarding the reported resignation of Mr Jogendra Nath Mandal, Law and Labour Minister in the Pakistan Government. Though he had not yet received the letter of resignation from Mr Mandal, … which had been released to the Bharati Press a week ago, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan said he had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the text published … and as such “Mr Mandal must be held to have quitted the Pakistan Government.”

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Mr Mandal’s “most mischievous assertion that the Hindus in Pakistan will be either converted to Islam or liquidated according to plan.” This, he declared, “is an utterly false and outrageously irresponsible and dangerous statement which I strongly repudiate.” — News agencies

