E-Paper | October 15, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Self-condemned’

From the Newspaper Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:47am

KARACHI: The Prime Minister, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, said yesterday [Oct 14] that although Mr Mandal had done the “greatest possible disservice” to the minorities both in Bharat and Pakistan, “whatever resentment might be felt … should never be allowed to affect our national policy and our duty towards the minorities.”

He was replying to a short-notice question by Mr Nur Ahmad in Parliament on Saturday morning regarding the reported resignation of Mr Jogendra Nath Mandal, Law and Labour Minister in the Pakistan Government. Though he had not yet received the letter of resignation from Mr Mandal, … which had been released to the Bharati Press a week ago, Mr Liaquat Ali Khan said he had no reason to doubt the authenticity of the text published … and as such “Mr Mandal must be held to have quitted the Pakistan Government.”

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Mr Mandal’s “most mischievous assertion that the Hindus in Pakistan will be either converted to Islam or liquidated according to plan.” This, he declared, “is an utterly false and outrageously irresponsible and dangerous statement which I strongly repudiate.” — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...