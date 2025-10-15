E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Anti-terrorism plan has been redefined

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Status quo no longer an option: army’ (Oct 11). The military operation surely marks a decisive moment in Islamabad’s ongoing fight against terrorism and militancy. It clearly underscores its growing frustration over the presence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) networks operating from inside Afghanistan’s territory. In a dramatic escalation, Pakistan launched precision strikes in Kabul, targeting a senior TTP commander believed to be behind multiple attacks on Pakistani soil.

During a nationally broadcast press conference, the Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that the strikes were “based on actionable intelligence and executed with surgical precision”. He asserted that Pakistan’s patience “should never be mistaken for hesitation,” emphasising that the state “will act decisively to defend its peace and sovereignty”.

While the DG ISPR did not reveal the identity of the militant commander, some reports suggest the target had played a pivotal role in organising recent cross-border attacks against Pakistani security forces, adding that his elimination re-presents a major dent in the TTP’s operational structure, and sends a strong message to those threatening Pakistan’s stability.

Meanwhile, diplomatic observers are closely watching developments following a recent high-level meeting between Indian and Afghan officials in New Delhi. The talks, officially centred on regional stability and economic cooperation, have sparked speculation in Islamabad that New Delhi might be seeking to expand its influence in Afghanistan — a move that may further complicate the region’s already fragile balance.

Though both Pakistan and Afghanistan have so far avoided direct confrontation, tensions are clearly simmering beneath the surface. From Pakistan, the message resonates loud and clear: the gloves are off. The Kabul strikes may well redefine Islamabad’s counterterrorism strategy, and also its role in shaping South Asia’s evolving geopolitical landscape.

Zenorain Subhapoto
Hyderabad

