Toddler mauled by stray dog dies

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A toddler who was hospitalised after being attacked by a stray dog in the Nooraywali area two days ago, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Reports say that two-year-old Husnain, a resident of Basti Nooraywali near Adam Sahaba Canal, was playing outside his house on Sunday when a stray dog mauled him.

He was shifted to Shaikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Khurram Hussain, a resident of Nooraywali, told this correspondent that clusters of stray dogs roam about in the area and attack motorcyclists at night.

He said that a few days ago, a labourer working at a sawmill was also attacked by stray dogs on Katcha Sadiqabad Road and shifted to SZMCH.

He said that the residents have been lodging complaints about the presence of a large number of stray dogs in the area with the Municipal Committee (MC), but to no avail.

He said that packs of stray dogs feed on garbage heaps lying in the area.

RYK Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa took notice of the incident and sought a report from the MC administrator and the chief officer. He also offered condolence to the parents of the deceased child.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025