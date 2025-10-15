Health officials exonerated in DGK hospital CT scan case

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday exonerated all five senior health officials from charges of negligence and misconduct in a case involving the prolonged malfunctioning of a CT Scan machine at the DHQ Teaching Hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan, which left patients without a critical diagnostic service for extended periods.

Acting on behalf of the chief minister, Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department Secretary Azmat Mahmud issued the order on Oct 10.

The case dates back to 2018 and 2019, when the CT Scan machine was reported non-functional on multiple occasions.

An inquiry committee constituted in December 2019 found that the machine had been without a service contract for significant periods and identified major lapses on the part of both the hospital administration and the private service provider, M/s Engltech.

According to the committee’s findings, the machine was non-functional for an initial period of five months and 25 days, then for another eight days, before becoming completely out of order from Sept 20, 2019, onwards.

The committee blamed the hospital administration for failing to maintain a service contract and held the service provider responsible for its inability to repair the machine, citing a lack of a professional bio-medical engineer in Pakistan and delays in importing spare parts.

Based on these findings, the committee had recommended the initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) Act, 2006, against the following officials including DG Khan DHQ Teaching Hospital ex-medical superintendents (MS), Dr Musa Kaleem, Dr Ateequr Rehman and Dr Shahid Saleem, Senior Purchase Officer Dr Jawad Zakauddin Ghouri and Biomedical Engineer Muhammad Ijaz Siddiqi.

The chief minister, acting as the competent authority, approved the initiation of proceedings. A Hearing Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Waheed, was appointed to conduct personal hearings.

In a surprising turn, the hearing officer, after reviewing the case and the defence presented by the accused officers, recommended that all five officials “may be exonerated.”

The chief minister, after considering the entire record, the committee’s initial findings, and the hearing officer’s final recommendations, accepted the advice and ordered the exoneration of all accused officers.

In the final order, Secretary Azmat Mahmud ordered to close the disciplinary proceedings and absolve the retired and serving officials of any blame in the matter that had compromised essential healthcare services at the public hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025