Researchers urged to address public health challenges

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khwaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday called on Pakistani researchers to take the lead in addressing the country’s public health challenges and reduce dependence on foreign sources for medicines and vaccines.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 8th International Conference on Applied Zoology (ICAZ-2025) at Punjab University. The event was jointly organised by PU’s Institute of Zoology, the Applied Zoological Society of Pakistan, and the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF).

Mr Nazir emphasised the need for scientific innovation and national self-reliance. “Pakistan is not what it was two years ago,” he said. He said that the government had carried out efforts to stabilise the economy after foreign reserves dipped below $3 billion. He credited “unconventional decisions” and Operation Bunyan al-Marsous for steering the country toward recovery and global recognition. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is now being honoured worldwide, and the green passport commands greater respect,” he added.

The minister also praised the armed forces for safeguarding national peace and urged the youth to embrace their potential. “Many global projects were originally conceived in Pakistan. Our young minds need only hope and encouragement,” he said, calling for a united effort for the promotion of Pakistan’s image and counter negativity on social media.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in scientific research, especially in food security, health sciences, and cotton development. “PU has produced many renowned figures. The country’s defense and development are impossible without knowledge and awareness,” he said.

GCUF VC Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam acknowledged the resource constraints faced by Pakistani universities, but commended their commitment to research excellence. He stressed the need for increased funding and platforms that foster idea exchange and problem-solving.

The conference also featured addresses by Dr Nabila Ruhi, Dr Farhat Jabeen, and Dr Ahmad Islam, along with international delegates, who expressed appreciation for the organisers and participants.

As part of PU’s 144th Founders’ Day celebrations, the event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, marking a symbolic tribute to the university’s legacy of academic leadership.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025