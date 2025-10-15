E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Wheat, flour worth Rs270m seized

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:31am

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday seized 2,188.04 metric tonnes of wheat and flour in a crackdown on smuggling at various checkpoints in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The confiscated wheat is valued at Rs140 million and the flour Rs130m.

DG Khan DPO retired Capt Tariq Walait constituted the teams to conduct targeted actions at both border and internal checkpoints. In the Vehova border area, police recovered 62.705 metric tonnes of wheat, bringing the total recovery in the region to 1,197.46 metric tonnes. Similarly, at the Triman checkpoint, 646.85 metric tonnes of wheat and 199.44 metric tonnes of flour were seized.

Moreover, a successful operation at Sakhi Sarwar checkpoint led to the recovery of 50.21 metric tonnes of wheat and 94.08 metric tonnes of flour, all of which were later handed over to the food department.

The DPO said the smuggling of wheat and flour poses a serious threat to the country’s food security. He reaffirmed that the police are strictly implementing a zero-tolerance policy against such illegal activities.

According to a police spokesperson, FIRs have been registered against those involved in the smuggling, and a full-scale crackdown against major smugglers is being carried out with full force.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

