Theatre festival features a mix of learning and performances

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:31am

LAHORE: A good number of theatre fanciers attended the Punjab Mass International Theatre Festival on its fifth day on Tuesday, that unfolded a mix of learning and performances at the Alhamra on The Mall.

At the Adbi Baithak, Greek artist Christina Gyftaki conducted a captivating workshop titled “Exposition and Exhibition,” engaging young theatre enthusiasts in the art of visual storytelling and expressive composition. The session not only deepened their understanding of theatrical aesthetics, but also inspired the participants to explore the unspoken language of performance.

University of Central Punjab’s Dramatics Society took centre stage with their play “The Knot,” followed by a German production, and local students’ “Growing Where?,” a moving exploration of identity, loss, and rebirth.

Later in the evening, Creators Production Pakistan presented their heartfelt production “Youlida,” immersing audiences in an emotionally rich narrative that reflected the resilience and poetic soul of Pakistani theatre.

Meanwhile, a panel discussion titled “Folk Theatre of Punjab” captivated a packed audience of cultural connoisseurs. During the session, distinguished playwright Shahid Nadeem, in conversation with moderator Farooq Pasha, explored how Punjab’s folk theatre remains the living soul of its people, woven with wisdom, wit and emotion. The dialogue illuminated how this enduring art form bridges the past and present, nurturing a timeless connection between tradition and modern expression.

The Alhamra lawns were enlivened by families enjoying cultural displays, craft stalls and traditional cuisine, while young artists showcased their talent at the Open Mic platform. The six-day festival, organised by the Punjab Information and Culture Department, in collaboration with Maas Foundation, will conclude on Wednesday (today) with grand closing performances.

