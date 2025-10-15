Man ‘attempts to rape’ minor girl

OKARA: A man, who allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl, fled away when locals arrived to rescue her. The incident occurred at 1/SP Wasaweywala village near Haveli Lakkha.

As per the FIR, a 10-year-old girl ‘N’, was playing with other children in a street, when the suspect ‘S’, lured her to his house and attempted to rape her. However, on hearing the girl’s screams, some locals rushed to the suspect’s house and on seeing them ‘S’ fled the scene.

On being informed, the Haveli Lakkha police arrived there and examined the crime scene. Later, on the complaint of the girl’s father, the police registered a case against the suspect. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025