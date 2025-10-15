Trump rails at Time over unflattering photo

— Courtesy Time magazine

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump said Tuesday he liked a Time magazine story about his Middle East peace efforts, but voiced outrage about the photo to go with it, complaining it had “disappeared” his hair.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!” The photo is taken from a low angle, showing the flesh in his neck and backlit hair. Time posted it on the social platform X on Monday.

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?” Trump wrote.

The president has won plaudits for hatching an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza after two years of war, leading to the release Monday of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The Time story, published October 10, describes the agreement as “a measure of redemption for Trump, whose critics have accused him of abdicating America’s leadership role abroad.” Trump has closely followed how he is covered by Time, a storied news magazine that has twice named him as its “Person of the Year,” in 2016 and 2024.­

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025