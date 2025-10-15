Tens of thousands march in Brussels against austerity plans

BRUSSELS: Tens of thousands flooded the streets of Brussels on Tuesday to protest against government austerity plans, as part of a national strike that has grounded flights and disrupted public transport.

Grappling with a budget deficit so big that it violates EU rules, the coalition government led by Flemish nationalist Bart De Wever is looking to reform pensions and make other savings that have infuriated trade unions.

“I am here to defend my rights and those of my pupils. If things continue like this, what future will they have?”, teacher Victoria Coya said at the Brussels march.

“I want our budgets to stop being cut,” said the 27-year-old.

The demonstration drew an estimated 80,000 people according to police, while one union put turnout at around 140,000.

Brussels airport, the country’s largest, cancelled all departures as security workers downed tools.

Charleroi Airport, a major European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair, said it could not operate any flights owing to a lack of staff.

The strike was the latest in a series to hit Belgium since De Wever took office as prime minister in February.

Scuffles

Holding coloured balloons, blowing whistles, and setting off smoke bombs, protesters started marching through the city in the morning, blocking traffic.

Some carried red prohibition signs with the number 67 on them, in reference to a planned increase in the retirement age. “Right to a pension at 65,” some signs read.

Others sported a picture of De Wever with the caption “wanted for pension theft”.

The march was overwhelmingly peaceful, but small groups of mainly young, often masked protesters scuffled with authorities after breaking away from the main rally.

Some vandalised the entrance of a Hilton Hotel near the offices of a conservative party.

Others hurled empty beer cans and wooden sticks at riot police, who responded by firing tear gas and water cannons, AFP reporters saw.

About 20 people were detained, the police said.

Delays and cancellations also hit public transport in Brussels.

Chantal Desmet, 59, said she was upset at the high cost of living—and the prospect of losing her unemployment benefits.

