Pakistan fight back to share spoils with India in Johor Cup

JOHOR BAHRU (Malaysia): In a match of shifting fortunes, Pakistan’s junior hockey team saw a commanding two-goal lead slip away, fought back from the brink of defeat and ultimately salvaged a hard-earned 3-3 draw against arch-rivals India during their thrilling Sultan of Johor Cup clash at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan drew first blood with a swift counterattack that caught the Indian defence off guard, resulting in a penalty stroke which captain Hannan Shahid, 20, converted with composure in the fifth minute.

Buoyed by the early lead, Pakistan controlled much of the tempo, stringing together quick passes and earning a penalty corner in the 10th minute but failed to make it count.

The national side maintained their 1-0 advantage through a disciplined first quarter.

Pakistan upped the ante in the second quarter as they intensified their press, earning an early penalty corner, but the Indian defence were again up to the task.

A significant moment came when India’s Anmol Ekka received a yellow card, forcing his team to play with ten men for the remainder of the half. Despite the numerical advantage, the green shirts could not extend their lead before the break.

After halftime, Pakistan stayed true to their effective counterattacking strategy.

Their persistence paid off when the 21-year-old Sufyan Khan expertly converted a penalty corner to double the lead, sending the Pakistani supporters into delirium.

However, the momentum shifted just before the third quarter ended, as India was awarded a penalty stroke, which Araijeet Singh Hundal scored from, narrowing the deficit to 2-1.

The final quarter began with Pakistan earning another penalty corner, but they were unable to capitalise.

India, growing in confidence, found their equaliser through a superb shot from Sourabh Anand Kushwaha.

The Indian colts then seized the initiative, taking the lead for the first time in the match when Manmeet Singh scored in the 53rd minute.

With their backs against the wall, Pakistan launched a spirited fightback. Demonstrating tremendous character, Sufyan emerged as the hero, converting his second penalty corner of the match in the 55th minute to level the score at 3-3.

Both teams launched desperate attacks in the dying minutes in search of a winner, but the defences held, and the thrilling encounter ended all square.

Pakistan started their campaign with a 7-2 drubbing of hosts Malaysia before the fortune turned and Pakistan suffered a humbling 5-1 defeat against Great Britain on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025