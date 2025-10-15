Karachi Blues cruise past Multan in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Karachi Blues wrapped up a seven-wicket victory over Multan on the third day of the second round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, as Bahawalpur’s Saad Khan and Sialkot’s Mehran Mumtaz celebrated maiden milestones with the bat in other fixtures across the country.

Chasing 100 for victory, Karachi Blues reached the target in 16.3 overs, led by wicket-keeper-batter Saad Baig’s unbeaten 65 off 56 balls — laced with 11 fours and a six — to complete a commanding win. Saad, who had earlier struck a century in the first innings, was named player of the match for his all-round contribution.

Earlier, pacer Saqib Khan starred with the ball, claiming 6-62 in 17.4 overs to dismiss Multan for 272 in their second innings. Despite half-centuries from Sharoon Siraj (96 off 148) and Waqar Hussain (52 off 86), Multan, resuming on 12 without loss and still 173 runs behind, crumbled from 212-4 to 272 all out.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur’s Saad struck his maiden double century to anchor a strong reply against Islamabad. Resuming on 124-3, Bahawalpur reached 463-6 in 126 overs in response to Islamabad’s 541-6 declared.

Saad batted through the day for his unbeaten double ton, forging stands of 136 with Mohammad Alamgir (58 off 142) with Mubasir Khan (72) and an unbroken 106 with Mohammad Imran (51 not out) to erase much of the deficit.

At the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar, Sialkot’s lower-order batter Mehran produced a stunning maiden century from number nine, scoring 125 off 156 balls with 18 fours and two sixes to hand his side a 161-run first-innings lead over Faisalabad.

Sialkot, who resumed on 189-5, were lifted to 416 all out by Mehran’s 124-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammad Ali (18 off 105). Faisalabad’s concussion substitute Jahandad Khan — replacing injured pacer Asad Raza — took the crucial wicket. Faisalabad reached 38-2 at stumps, with replacement batter Sameer Saqib unbeaten on 20.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Abbottabad trailed by 100 runs in their second innings after reaching 35-2 at stumps against Lahore Whites.

The Whites earlier added 268 to their overnight 232-2 to post 500 all out and claim a 135-run lead. Opener Ali Zaryab fell one short of a double century, dismissed for 199 off 335 balls, while Abbottabad’s Khalid Usman picked up 5-172 in 47.1 overs.

Meanwhile, at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Fata required 205 more runs to defeat Peshawar, finishing the day on 51-2 in pursuit of 256. Peshawar were earlier bowled out for 295, built on half-centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed (75), Mohammad Haris (59) and Israrullah (51).

Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood was the standout for Fata, returning 6-85 to keep his side in the contest.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025