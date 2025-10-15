Honduras beat Haiti to top World Cup qualifying group

MIAMI: Honduras won 3-0 against visiting Haiti on Monday to seize the lead in their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group and boost their chances of reaching the 2026 finals.

Haiti had entered the contest in Tegucigalpa leading Group ‘C’ on goal difference from Honduras after the sides drew 0-0 last month.

But Honduras went top on eight points, two clear of Costa Rica who beat Nicaragua 4-1 at home, while Haiti dropped to third, one point further adrift.

The final two rounds of qualifying matches take place in November.

CONCACAF’s United States, Canada and Mexico have already qualified as co-hosts.

The final 12 teams have been drawn into three groups, with the winners of each also qualifying.

The two second-place teams with the best records will still have a chance to qualify via playoffs with teams from other regions.

Honduras striker Rigoberto Rivas opened the scoring in the 18th minute in Tegucigalpa, taking a high-bouncing through ball from Kervin Arriaga and chipping it over Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide.

Anthony Lozano put Honduras 2-0 up in the 26th minute with a right-foot shot off a pass from Luis Palma.

Romell Quioto completed the scoring with a close-range effort in the 40th minute.

In San Jose, Alonso Martinez opened the scoring for Costa Rica in the 12th minute but Junior Arteaga equalised in the 26th.

Martinez scored again in the 28th minute to re-establish the lead and Manfred Ugalde made it 3-1 in the 49th minute.

A left-footed bicycle kick by Francisco Calvo made it 4-1 in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Qualifying matches on Tuesday include Trinidad and Tobago against Curacao, Bermuda against Jamaica, Suriname against Panama and Guatemala against El Salvador.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025