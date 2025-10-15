E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Israeli gymnasts to remain excluded from worlds

AFP Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:49am

LAUSANNE: Israel’s gymnasts will not be able to compete at the upcoming world championships in Indonesia after sport’s highest court on Tuesday rejected requests from the Israeli federation (IGF) to “guarantee the participation” of its team.

Indonesian authorities denied Israeli gymnasts entry visas for the championships later this month, before the IGF demanded the Court of Arbitration for Sport either guaranteed its athletes’ presence or forced a move or cancellation of the event. The Israeli federation claimed the entry denials created “a situation of discrimination”, but the International Gymnastics Federation said it had no jurisdiction to force Indonesia to issue visas.

The Oct 19-25 championships, in Indonesia, is expected to feature more than 500 athletes from 79 countries.

Israeli athletes were reportedly among those set to compete, but a cabinet minister said on Thursday the government would not allow them entry, citing support for Palestinians.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

