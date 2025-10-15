HEC’s admission tests rescheduled

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Education Testing Council (ETC) has announced the rescheduling of its admission and recruitment tests.

“The Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT), the Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) for MS/MPhil and PhD programmes, and the AML/CFT Recruitment Test, originally scheduled for October 11–12, 2025, have all been moved and will now take place on Saturday, November 1, and Sunday, November 2, 2025,” read a press release issued by HEC.

It added that the Law Admission Test (LAT) has also been rescheduled from its original date of November 2, 2025.

This examination will now be conducted on Sunday, November 9.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025