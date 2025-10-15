E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Iesco begins maintenance shutdowns today

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to start annual maintenance shutdowns across the region from Wednesday (today).

The company stated that the annual power distribution system maintenance programme is essential to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, especially during the summer season and to address issues such as overloading, tripping, and faults.

According to the spokesperson, maintenance and balancing work will be carried out at over 114 grid stations where power and distribution transformers are installed.

“In addition, maintenance of more than 1,300 11KV feeders and tree trimming near feeders will also be undertaken to ensure safe and reliable power supply. The shutdown schedule will be uploaded in advance on Iesco’s official website and social media pages for public awareness,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

