Man caught stealing power

ISLAMABAD: A man was caught stealing power from a distribution box installed next to the Women Police Station and later offered a bribe to officials to conceal the crime.

A case regarding the power theft has been registered at Aabpara Police Station under separate sections of the Electricity Act in response to a complaint lodged by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ahmed Hassan Raza.

According to the FIR, the man was found involved in theft of electricity by directly hooking a supply line from the distribution box next to the Women Police Station. He was running a connected load of approximately 27 amps through the illegal connection.

During a one-on-one meeting, the man attempted to offer a bribe in order to conceal the theft. The SDO requested that strict action be taken against him.

Talking to Dawn, the SDO said that there had been a complaint of theft, and in response, the high-ups directed a survey of the area to identify and locate the source. It was suspected that the slums in the area were involved in the power theft.

In response, teams reached the area and conducted a surprise inspection. During the operation, they discovered the theft of power from the distribution box next to the police station.

The 27-amp load is significant and can be used to supply power to several multi-storey buildings. It has yet to be ascertained how long the man had been stealing the power and for whom.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025