PTI leader vows to continue his political struggle

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Former irrigation minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aqibullah Khan has said his political struggle has always been for Imran Khan’s vision rather than for ministries or portfolios.

The minister expressed these views during his meeting with a group of journalists.

Highlighting the performance of the irrigation department during his tenure, Aqibullah Khan said when he took charge, the department was burdened with liabilities of Rs13 billion, while only Rs9 billion was allocated in the fiscal year 2024-25.

“Out of this, Rs5 billion was diverted to the Chashma Right Bank Canal project in the chief minister’s southern region. The funds were largely consumed by ongoing schemes, with only one new scheme initiated, which later came under inquiry due to irregularities in the tendering process,” he said.

He said that despite financial constraints, the Irrigation department completed eight small dams, including Latambar dam in Karak, Jaroba dam in Nowshera, Kundal dam in Swabi, Ichar dam in Mansehra, Pezu dam in Lakki Marwat, Makh Banda dam in Karak, Khattak Banda dam in Kohat, and Zamer Gul dam also in Kohat.

“In addition, the department finalised 45 ongoing schemes, surpassing the target of 44 for 2024–25. The department completed the raising of Baran dam project, which will irrigate 120,000 acres of land. In comparison, 42 solar tube wells were installed to promote modern irrigation methods and bring an additional 750 acres under cultivation,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

