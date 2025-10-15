South Waziristan records nine dengue cases

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Nine dengue cases have been reported from various areas of Lower South Waziristan district over the past one month, a health official said.

Medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, Dr Jan Mohammad told Dawn on Tuesday that seven of the cases had a travel history, while two were local cases reported from the Raghzai area of Birmal tehsil.

Dr Mohammad said all patients were receiving proper treatment at the hospital.

Health officials said the cases were being closely monitored, and that measures were being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The health department has advised the people to take necessary precautions, such as using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, and ensuring that their surroundings were free from mosquito breeding sites.

