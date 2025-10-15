E-Paper | October 15, 2025

South Waziristan records nine dengue cases

A Correspondent Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:51am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Nine dengue cases have been reported from various areas of Lower South Waziristan district over the past one month, a health official said.

Medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, Dr Jan Mohammad told Dawn on Tuesday that seven of the cases had a travel history, while two were local cases reported from the Raghzai area of Birmal tehsil.

Dr Mohammad said all patients were receiving proper treatment at the hospital.

Health officials said the cases were being closely monitored, and that measures were being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The health department has advised the people to take necessary precautions, such as using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, and ensuring that their surroundings were free from mosquito breeding sites.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...