Clash at Islamia College leaves two students injured

PESHAWAR: A armed clash between two student organisations at Islamia College Peshawar left two pupils injured.

According to the college administration, the confrontation began as a political dispute between members of rival student groups. During the altercation, firing in the air broke out inside the college premises, causing panic among students and staff.

Both the injured students were immediately rushed to the hospital. One of the victims, Shah Fahad, a resident of Tehkal Bala, is reported to be in critical condition. He was initially taken to Khyber Teaching Hospital and later shifted to Northwest Hospital for further treatment.

Police promptly reached the scene and brought the situation under control.

Authorities confirmed that 10 students had been taken into custody for questioning.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025