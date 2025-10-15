PTI hails high court for resolving ‘constitutional crisis’

PESHAWAR/BAJAUR: The leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday lauded Peshawar High Court for what they called resolving constitutional crisis over administration of oath to chief minister-elect Sohail Afridi.

The outgoing chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that Peshawar High Court’s decision was a manifestation of the victory of Constitution and stability of democracy.

According to a statement, he said that the decision reflected the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan that institutions should perform their duty according to Constitution. “We stand with Imran Khan and will continue to advance his mission,” he said.

Mr Gandapur said that all constitutional and legal means would be adopted for releasing Imran Khan from jail. Judiciary once again proved that supremacy of Constitution was guarantee of country’s stability, he added.

Bajaur people hope Sohail Afridi will work for development of tribal districts

Meanwhile, talking to journalists on the premises of PHC, PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar said that court gave them their legitimate right according to Constitution.

“Even after passage of 26th Amendment, PTI has faith in courts. That’s why we approached Peshawar High Court for justice pertaining to administering oath to the new chief minister,” he said. He added that if oath was not administered to the newly-elected chief minister by 4 pm, the speaker of provincial assembly would administer oath to him.

He said that he was also grateful to all political parties that supported the democratic process. He alleged that the opposition parties in KP Assembly boycotted election of chief minister because they could not agree on a single candidate.

Former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the law had triumphed as the PHC chief justice made decision on merit. He said that the election of chief minister was held legally. “The opposition can do whatever it wants, everyone knows that everything has been done according to the law,” he added.

MNA Atif Khan urged opposition parties to come together and solve the problems of the province. “Why doubts are created after the outgoing chief minister has said on the floor of the house that he has resigned from the office of chief minister,” he questioned.

He said that governor was deliberately delaying acceptance of resignation. PTI would fight for its rights, he added.

In Bajaur, people from different walks of life welcomed the election of Sohail Afridi as new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed it an honour for the residents of tribal districts.

MPAs Dr Hamidur Rehman, Engineer Ajmal Khan and Anwarzeb Khan, MNA Gul Zafar Khan, Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Lali Shah, All Tribal Districts Contractors Association president Zahir Jan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district general secretary Mohammad Israr Khan, PTI activist Najibullah Khan Mamund and Khar Traders Association president Wajid Ali Shah lauded the election of Mr Afridi as new chief minister.

In their social media posts, they said that for the first time a resident of a tribal district was elected as chief executive of the province.

They hoped that he would pay attention to development of tribal districts.

“The appointment of Sohail Afridi as chief minister, who will assume office on Wednesday following today’s Peshawar High Court order, is a milestone for durable peace and sustainable development of tribal districts, a longstanding and common demand of its residents,” said Gul Zafar Khan in a social media post.

“We strongly appreciate and warmly welcome the appointment of Sohail Afridi as the new chief executive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the hope that it will open a new window of development and prosperity in tribal districts,” said Zahir Jan, the president of Tribal Districts Contractors Association.

“Despite political differences, I congratulate Sohail Afridi on his election as the new chief minister of our province as he belongs to tribal districts,” said Isar Khan.

“This is not about which party Sohail Afridi belongs to or what his thoughts are, but it’s a great honour for the people of all tribal districts that the post of chief minister has been secured by an individual belonging to their region,” said Haji Lali Shah in his social media post.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025