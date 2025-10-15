JUI-F complains about interference in elections

LAKKI MARWAT: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emir and Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman on Tuesday said that elections in the country were rigged by authorities to bring parties of their choice to power.

Addressing a gathering in Masha Mansoor area here, Mr Rehman said that undue interference in the electoral process had disappointed the people, who had lost confidence in election results.

“If the interference in elections continues, people will have no choice but to come on the streets,” he said.

On the occasion, Malik Abdul Malik and his son Malik Kamran Khan announced they had joined the JUI along with relatives.

Former MNA Maulana Mohammad Anwar, provincial JUI-F deputy emir Mufti Ziaullah and leaders Maulana Abdul Haq, Maulana Asghar Ali, Maulana Anwar Badshah, Hafiz Asif Saleem, Maulana Inamullah and Kamran Khan also spoke on the occasion.

The lawmaker said that Russia and the United States faced a humiliating defeat in Afghanistan but the international forces started conspiring against the country again as the Taliban government was strengthening.

He said thatthe US wanted to regain a foothold in Afghanistan and Pakistan to control other countries of the region.

Mr Rehman feared that the victory of religious parties in elections could be turned into defeat.

He said that large turnouts in JUI-F gatherings proved that people were with the party.

The lawmaker urged the people to actively participate in the Oct 16Mufti Mahmood Conference in Dera Ismail Khan.

