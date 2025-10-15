E-Paper | October 15, 2025

JUI-F complains about interference in elections

Our Correspondent Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:51am

LAKKI MARWAT: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emir and Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman on Tuesday said that elections in the country were rigged by authorities to bring parties of their choice to power.

Addressing a gathering in Masha Mansoor area here, Mr Rehman said that undue interference in the electoral process had disappointed the people, who had lost confidence in election results.

“If the interference in elections continues, people will have no choice but to come on the streets,” he said.

On the occasion, Malik Abdul Malik and his son Malik Kamran Khan announced they had joined the JUI along with relatives.

Former MNA Maulana Mohammad Anwar, provincial JUI-F deputy emir Mufti Ziaullah and leaders Maulana Abdul Haq, Maulana Asghar Ali, Maulana Anwar Badshah, Hafiz Asif Saleem, Maulana Inamullah and Kamran Khan also spoke on the occasion.

The lawmaker said that Russia and the United States faced a humiliating defeat in Afghanistan but the international forces started conspiring against the country again as the Taliban government was strengthening.

He said thatthe US wanted to regain a foothold in Afghanistan and Pakistan to control other countries of the region.

Mr Rehman feared that the victory of religious parties in elections could be turned into defeat.

He said that large turnouts in JUI-F gatherings proved that people were with the party.

The lawmaker urged the people to actively participate in the Oct 16Mufti Mahmood Conference in Dera Ismail Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...