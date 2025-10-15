Police seek steps to protect land vacated by Afghans in Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: Apprehending that certain rogue elements might attempt to illegally occupy houses vacated by Afghan nationals in Afghan Camp in the Sohrab Goth area, a senior police officer has called for setting up a special committee to protect the premises, it emerged on Tuesday.

West-Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch has written a letter to the Karachi police chief, calling for the constitution of a special committee comprising representatives of relevant institutions to prevent encroachments at the Afghan Camp.

The land belongs to the Malir Development Authority (MDA). It comprises 3,117 houses, including those of 200 to 250 Pakistani families.

It has been pointed out that around 15,680 Afghan nationals were previously residing in the camp. Of them, 14,296 have returned to Afghanistan, while the remaining 1,384 are still living there and are being repatriated in phases.

“It has been reported that certain land mafia elements and illegal grabbers are making attempts to occupy and encroach upon portions of the said land,” apprehended DIG Baloch.

In view of the sensitivity of the situation, the DIG Baloch has urged the city police chief to set up a special committee comprising representatives of the MDA, deputy commissioner and responsible police officers, in coordination with the Karachi commissioner, to take prompt preventive measures to safeguard the land from any prospective unlawful occupation or encroachment attempts in the future.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025