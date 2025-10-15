Bilawal expresses hope ceasefire in Gaza lasts

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has hoped that the Gaza ceasefire will last and the man-made famine that was imposed on Gazans will be addressed.

He said this while speaking at a programme to rededicate a novella titled The Smile Snatchers by former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani to the children of Gaza at the Arts Council on Tuesday evening.

“The entire world is welcoming a ceasefire. Yesterday [Oct 13] in Egypt the ceasefire was formally signed. But history tells us if any country has violated ceasefires the most number of times, it’s the Zionist regime of Israel. We hope that this ceasefire will last, and the man-made famine that was imposed on Gaza’s population will be addressed. But the Muslim Ummah must be watching whether this ceasefire too will be broken,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari

He said everyone might have seen that on Oct 13, the prime minister of Pakistan was especially asked by President Donald Trump to address the gathering [in Egypt]. “I’d like to reiterate that there’s doubt and fear that this time around some act of betrayal will also take place.”

Raza Rabbani rededicates The Smile Snatchers to children of Gaza; says genocide is being institutionalised in garb of diplomacy

About the book, he said: “I believe the book received the Pitras Bukhari award for best fiction, so I want to congratulate him. I want to thank him for dedicating it to the children of Gaza. Just like a majority of the people in the world, every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with the Muslims of Gaza and Palestine. With despondency we had been witnessing for the last two years the first livestreaming of genocide in history. Not only was it the genocide against the people of Palestine, but in my view in the history of mankind children have been the victims of a genocide in such a big number.”

He said it had also been a genocide of journalists, doctors and nurses.

He said everyone is aware of Mr Rabbani’s contribution to Pakistan’s struggle for democracy, and now his book of fiction is a contribution to the country’s literary history.

“At university, I studied history. I think those who write books remain alive in history. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto used to say this to her party members. She herself had written books. She used to say that if you didn’t report history — through fiction or nonfiction — then people will forget about you,” he added.

‘Our competition is not with any city or province’

After that, the PPP chief shifted his attention to another topic. He said Qaim Ali Shah, a former Sindh chief minister (CM) who belongs to Khairpur, was present in the auditorium. He claimed the rest of the country might not know that in Khairpur there’s a special economic zone which the Sindh government began to construct during Qaim Ali Shah’s tenure. Financial Times’s magazine has published a list on which Khairpur’s zone is counted as one of the world’s best economic zones in the Asia Pacific category.

“The reason for mentioning this is that our competition is not with any city or province. We compete with the world. You should know that it is just one achievement of the Sindh government recognised at the international level. Before that, the public-private partnership initiative introduced into the 1993 manifesto of the PPP by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, was the first of its kind. The Economist magazine a few years back came up with a ranking of the public-private partnership institutions in the world and there too our competition was with the different countries of the world. On that list, the Sindh government’s initiative was declared sixth best. This is Pakistan’s success. The whole country should unite and compete with the world. We shouldn’t be divided.”

In a similar vein, Mr Bhutto-Zardari highlighted the Sindh government’s positive role in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), the cyber-knife facility at the JPMC, and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

“When I was foreign minister, I met [representatives of] different countries. They used to tell me that they copied the BISP,” he said.

Coming back to Mr Rabbani, he said, “We do politics to create history and to gain respect (izzat ke liyey). Soon, we’re having the party’s CEC where Mr Rabbani will speak some more. I request our members to use that platform if they have any grievances.”

Lastly, addressing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Kundi, who was among the guests, he urged him to reach KP, requesting the Sindh CM to lend his plane to the governor so that he could perform his duties in KP as per the Constitution.

Earlier, Mr Rabbani said the launch of the book took place in 2020. He wanted to write about something else, but in the last two years, especially in the last few months, seeing the situation in Gaza, the way innocent children were killed through a genocide and apartheid by the occupying Zionist state, he thought while physically he’s unable to do anything for the suffering of the people [he should rededicate the book]. “A thought crossed my mind: this book which I wrote in 2020 which is to do with conflict zones and children’s suffering, and some stories were penned as works of fiction in relation to Palestine, now [two years later] more than that was being unfolded in front of us. I thought of rededicating the book to Gaza’s children who faced barbarism and genocide from the Israeli Zionist state.”

He said coincidentally, the book’s rededication took place at a time when a so-called peace accord in Gaza had come into effect. “To which extent it will last and to which extent it will alleviate the pain of the people of Gaza, only time will tell. It has to be said with regret that through this accord genocide is being institutionalised in the garb of diplomacy. I think no matter how peaceful and prosperous Gaza becomes, the way the world hasn’t forgotten the so-called holocaust, the same way the last two years in Gaza, especially last five or six months [will not be forgotten] … What happened to the children there, the way they were butchered, and deliberately allowed to die out of malnutrition and hunger.”

Ahmed Shah, Anis Haroon and Ghazi Salahuddin also spoke, shedding light on the finer points of the book.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025