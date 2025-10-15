Minister suspends New Karachi municipal commissioner over JI complaints

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday suspended the Municipal Commissioner of New Karachi, Ayaz Hameed Baloch, following complaints from the chairman of New Karachi Town Muhammad Yousuf of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI).

“Strict action will be taken against municipal commissioners who fail to cooperate with elected local representatives,” a statement quoted the minister as saying. It was issued after he met with a JI delegation, comprising nine town chairmen led by the party’s Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan.

During the meeting, the statement said that Mr Shah said that in line with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and under the guidance of the chief minister, impartial steps are being taken for the development and progress of Karachi.

The minister directed the formation of a coordination committee to address the complaints of the town chairmen and further instructed that municipal commissioners must consult town chairmen regarding tenders and funds for development projects.

“The coordination committee will include representatives from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority, Water Corporation, Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), and other municipal institutions,” said the statement, adding that the coordination committees will be established between federal and provincial utility agencies as well.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by JI said that the Leader of Opposition in the City Council Saifuddin Advocate gave a detailed briefing on the issues faced by towns, UCs, and citizens. He informed the minister that the Water Corporation’s performance is “virtually zero”, with sewerage conditions worsening citywide and nearly 50 per cent of Karachi deprived of water supply.

He added that the water corporation fails to perform its duties, leaving the town and UC administrations to handle tasks outside their jurisdiction. Similarly, he said, the SSWMB is also failing, deploying insufficient staff for cleaning operations in different areas, while neither department is accountable to the town or UC representatives, leading to further worsening the conditions.

The meeting also discussed major infrastructure projects, including the K-IV Water Project, Karimabad Underpass, and Red Line BRT, highlighting the mismanagement and public difficulties caused by their incomplete status.

The town chairmen further raised concerns over illegal constructions across the city and the alleged patronage of such activities by the Sindh Building Control Authority, demanding strict action. Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, the statement said, emphasised the need for JI’s cooperation in improving institutional coordination and formulating necessary legislation.

