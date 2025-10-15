E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Role of mass communication in driving positive social change discussed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:50am

KARACHI: The second edition of MediaVerse 2025, organised on the Karachi University (KU) campus on Tuesday, brought together key figures from the media, politics, business and education sectors to explore how communication can drive positive social change.

The programme was organised by students of the university’s department of mass communication (MCD) at the Business School Auditorium.

Speaking at the event, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that education should not be confined to the classroom and urged students to refine their skills to cope with life’s challenges.

Chairperson of the KU MCD, Prof Asmat Ara, stated that MediaVerse had become the department’s signature initiative.

“What began as an academic idea is today a platform that connects students with the media industry and has opened doors to internships and valuable opportunities for them,” she said.

Earlier, founder and editor of MediaVerse Syeda Muna Batool Taqvi said: “Today, MediaVerse has evolved into a full-fledged, student-led platform that connects learning with real-world impact. This year, we have taken another bold step forward — from signing an MoU to announcing a scholarship programme worth Rs20 million.”

The event’s highlights included a discussion titled The Panel Battle, hosted by Ghazi Taimoor and featuring speakers Sidra Iqbal, Maysam Naqvi, Amber Shamsi and Kareem Teli.

“When communication comes from the heart, it can spark change. When we speak with truth, people truly listen,” Taimoor remarked.

Sidra Iqbal emphasised that communication should be about expression, not impression. “We often speak just to disagree, not to connect,” she said.

Maysam noted that expressing emotions is important, but it must be paired with purpose, logic and knowledge.

Amber pointed out that while information is everywhere, true access remains limited. “Mainstream media in Pakistan often filters content, but in the digital age, people are learning to express themselves in new ways,” she added.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

