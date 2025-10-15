E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Workers Welfare Board charge withdrawn from labour secretary, audit ordered

Our Correspondent Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:50am

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench on Tuesday ordered appointment of a permanent secretary of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Sindh, audit of Rs2 billion funds and eviction of illegal occupants from the flats meant for labourers.

In compliance with the court order, additio­nal charge of the WWB secretary was with­- drawn from Rafique Qureshi, labour depart-ment secretary, and given to Saeed Sualeh Jumani, and such a notification was issued.

Comprising Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, the constitutional bench heard the petitions concerning bogus allotment of flats built for labourers, corruption and lack of facilities.

Present in the court were Additional Advocate General Sindh Ali Raza Baloch, lawyers Qurban Malano, Ibrahim Memon and Wajid Shaikh, WWB Director Ehtesham Khan, Askar Shah, Parvez Lakho and concerned parties.

“The board received Rs6 billion in funds over three years; if the fund had been spent properly, a new Sukkur could have been built,” the court remarked.

“Why are you sitting in this seat [position]? Why haven’t the court orders been complied with?” the court questioned Director Ehtesham.

When the honourable court inquired about the appointment of a new secretary for the Workers’ Welfare Board, lawyer Qurban Malano and AAG Ali Raza Baloch requested time until the next hearing for the appointment of a new secretary, assuring that no one would hold an additional charge.

Answering question about the audit of the Rs2billion fund, the court was informed that an audit by a third party could not be conducted. Whereupon the court remarked: “It is our order; we have also given directions to the Auditor General of Pakistan”.

During the process, the honorable court sought a progress report from the deputy commissioner’s representative.

Assistant Commissioner Waseem Mahar reported that out of the 581 allotted flats, 256 had been verified.

He informed the honorable bench that people had illegally occupied the flats, and possessions had been taken after the flats were vacated, stating that the department had failed in maintaining its ownership of flats.

Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar instructed: “…The department is involved in selling flats. Get those flats vacated too, and file cases”.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

