Rules flouted to get delayed HMC budget approved without debate

HYDERABAD: As if there are no constitutional provisions or statutes governing proceedings of an elected house, Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro on Monday convened an ‘ordinary’ session of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation — after a delay of over three months — to get its budget approved.

It was sixth session ever since the current HMC was created in 2022.

Neither copies of the budget were circulated among members nor was a mandatory debate on it was allowed. Rather, presentation and approval of the budget was placed as one of the 24 items on the agenda.

As per the rules governing an elected house, the budget should have been presented in July for a debate and put to vote before members.

Amid a boycott of the day’s proceedings by the opposition, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the Rs523,186 billion surplus budget for the year 2025-26 was approved without explaining the delay.

The budgetary expenditures of over Rs5bn were passed by HMC’s council.

Budget sessions, even of the Sindh Assembly, happen to be exclusive in nature for presentation of estimates of new financial year and a formal budget speech by leader of the house. But it was not the case for the HMC, where budget appeared to be as an ordinary item as the 23 others on the agenda.

All these items were taken up for a discussion and passed accordingly and quickly.

The last year’s budget was also presented by Mayor Shoro on July 31. HMC apparently remained least bothered about norms.

All the 24 items were presented and passed within a single day in a close to six hours’ session. Such a haste also remained unexplained, probably because of the fact that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has absolute majority in the house with negligible representation of PTI.

When the mayor, after the session, was requested to share the budget book or its copy with the media, he promised to do so but the same was not provided to the media before Tuesday evening.

The budget was passed with revised estimates of 2024-25 during the session, held at the Sindh Museum. The proceedings were chaired by Mayor Shoro.

The budget document shows an expenditure of Rs5,531,851,013 against an income of Rs5,532,374,199 along with revised expenditure of Rs5,657,884,785 for the year 2024-25 against an income of Rs5,657,543,662.

HMC would receive an amount of Rs3,477,200,000 under octroi zila tax — the major chunk of HMC’s receipts — in FY2025-26 besides a government grant of Rs790,000,000.

Instead of circulating copies of the budget book among members and journalists, a two-page PDF document containing some figures was shared with them. Normally, a budget session is convened by the HMC, but this year the management departed from this custom as well. Even HMC’s 2024-25 budgetary allocations were mentioned in a bit more detailed manner.

Opposition’s walkout

The session was also marred by pandemonium as PTI-backed members staged a walkout. None from the majority side, however, approached them to persuade them to return to the session.

They told journalists that when they sought details of the budget and a debate on it, their pleas were turned down.

The lone Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) member, Afaq Nasar, did not join PTI’s protest. He rather appreciated the mayor for running the house in quite an effective manner. He urged him to allow development works at UC level.

Mayor Kashif Shoro recounted the development works executed by Sindh government in Hyderabad since 2008. He blamed MQM for the drowning of Hyderabad during the 2006 rainfall.

He also announced that a big graveyard would be established in Hyderabad.

Deputy Mayor Saghir Qureshi also attended Monday’s session otherwise he avoided the last couple of meetings due to his differences with the mayor over certain issues.

