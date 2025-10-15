E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Sukkur IBA teachers protest against VC

Our Correspondent Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 06:50am

SUKKUR: Teachers of Sukkur IBA University on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against their vice chancellor and announced to continue the boycott of MDCAT test.

According to detail, they gathered in front of the VC office, raising slogans against his continuous neglect and inattention to the long-pending issue of the faculty selection and promotion board.

Addressing the protesters, Dr Muhammad Saleem Korejo, general secretary of the Sukkur IBA University Teachers’ Association (SIBAUTA), expressed deep concern and disappointment, saying that the issue was causing a significant decline in faculty morale and leading to a “brain drain” of skilled teachers from the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Basit Memon, former president of SIBAUTA, demanded that the VC either attempt to resolve the issue seriously or admit his failure.

Association’s President Prof Dr Niaz Hussain Ghumro reminded the VC of his broken promises.

He alleged that the vice chancellor was deliberately using delaying tactics and had so far failed to make any serious or formally documented progress on the faculty selection board and promotions.

Dr Saleem Korejo and Prof Ghumro alleged that the VC was not paying any attention to the teaching process, education and training within the university.

His focus was “only and solely” on the SIBA Testing Services (STS), which is a subsidiary department of Sukkur IBA University. Thus, he neglected the core academic mission and threatened the very foundation of the university.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

