E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Shares at PSX rebound, gain 4,600 points in intraday trade

Dawn.com Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 12:58pm
This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Oct 13, 2025. — Screengrab courtesy PSX data portal
This screengrab shows activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Oct 13, 2025. — Screengrab courtesy PSX data portal

A day after experiencing a significant downturn, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index rebounded during intraday trade on Tuesday, gaining over 4,600 points and recouping the previous day’s losses.

Bearish sentiment had taken hold of the market on Monday, with the 100-Index plummeting 4,600 points, wiping out Rs534 billion from market capitalisation, amid rising tensions with Afghanistan, political instability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and violent protests in Punjab. The market had closed at 158,443 points, lower by 4,654 points, or 2.85 per cent.

Today, the KSE-100 index surged 4,652.13 points, or 2.94pc, to 163,351.38 by 12:51pm.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, told Dawn.com that the market had rebounded today as “tensions with Afghanistan and domestic unrest following the breakup of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests had eased overnight”.

“After entering a corrective phase following the trade data released on October 2, participants are now focused on next week’s current account print and progress toward a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund,” he said.

Stating that 12,334 new investor accounts were opened in the month of September, Farooq suggested that retail investors take a “long-term approach, build positions gradually, and consider exchange-traded funds or mutual funds if inexperienced”.

“While valuations are reasonable, potential slippage on the current account and fiscal side could pose near-term headwinds, and a repeat of the last two years’ returns over the next two years appears unlikely,” he added.

Samiullah Tariq, head of research and development at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Ltd, said the market had “rebounded after correction”.

He also said the “easing of geopolitical conditions” had supported the market.

Intense border fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan that started late on Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning cast a shadow over the bourse yesterday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said 23 troops were martyred and 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed when Islamabad responded to aggression by Kabul.

Separately, a crackdown against protesters of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in multiple cities and political uncertainty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had added more pressure.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...