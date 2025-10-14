From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Flood relief appeal

KARACHI: “Never in the memory of the people of the Punjab has nature struck such a crushing blow and one which has caused destruction on such a colossal scale,” said Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan … in an appeal for contributions to the Punjab Flood Relief Fund. Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, who flew over the flooded area and visited some places on foot, said: “I was appalled at the damage I saw.” He hoped that every “Pakistani will come forward and contribute generously to this Fund”.

Reminding that the well-being … of each one of us depends on the speedy and efficient restoration of normal life … he said: “We must spare ourselves no effort and no sacrifice to help in this good cause.”

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in Karachi,] [s]igned sheets, declaring the Kashmir impasse to be the common man’s issue are pouring in the office of the Motamer Alam-e-Islami … it was … announced on Friday [Oct 13]. On Oct. 24, 1950, when Azad Kashmir enters her third year of freedom, the Motamer will place the Muslim world’s opinion on the Kashmir issue before the Secretary-General of the UN, through a special envoy, at Lake Success.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025