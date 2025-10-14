From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Combating salinity

LAHORE: President Fazal Elahi Chaudhry today [Oct 13] underlined the importance of scientists and agricultural experts drawing up effective remedial action to combat ... water-logging and salinity. He was inaugurating [an] … International Conference… . Attending the conference are nearly three dozen experts from several countries besides scientists and agricultural experts from … Pakistan. The objectives of the conference include provision of scientific and technical guidance to the Government’s accelerated programme on water-logging and salinity control. … [The] President … told the participants that without higher yields and increased productivity and without agricultural extension and retrieval of barren tracts of land “we cannot hope to meet the food deficit or undertake any rural development programme”. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Washington,] the [US] is not prepared to promise military aid to Egypt but will discuss it during Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s meeting with US President Gerald Ford this month Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said… . “We don’t know whether … (Mr Sadat) will have a specific shopping list.”

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025