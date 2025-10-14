Development has to be truly sustainable

THIS year, the World Standards Day, which falls today (Oct 14), is about highlighting the value of standards via collaboration and partnership in promoting sustainable development. The day encourages people and organisations to understand how standards offer a shared framework that facilitates meaningful collaboration with the aim of ensuring that no one is left behind in achieving the shared goals.

It makes clear that we cannot compre-hend the future by thinking in silos; as climate change, new technologies, and changing consumer preferences contribute to the reshaping of various sectors, there is an urgent need to strengthen multi-lateralism and partnerships through standardisation that can collectively address global challenges in the future.

In general, standards represent a formal document established by consensus and published by a recognised body, which aim at the achievement of the optimum degree of order in a given context.

The principles of good governance — openness, transparency, effectiveness, relevance, stakeholder engagement and consensus — are implemented while providing requirements, specifications, guidelines or characteristics that can be used consistently to ensure that products, processes and services are fit for their intended use.

In the long run, standards define how products, processes and people interact with each other and their environments, and establish a reliable basis for creating shared expectations. They provide opportunities for a wide range of stake-holders in their attempt to decrease costs, increase productivity, access new markets, and facilitate fairer trade by meeting the needs of emerging markets and helping them develop a more sustainable future.

As such, these standards are essential in combating climate change because they offer organisations a framework for measuring, managing and reporting their environmental impacts. They advance social welfare through healthcare systems with improved accessibility and social inclusion. In addition to supporting sustainable practices and promoting trade and growth, they also disseminate infor- mation, new technological advancements, and conformity assessment practices.

Some instances of collaborations and standards-based mutual benefits that guarantee these advantages have a wider reach. Commercial enterprises in Japan that have certified their business continuity management system to International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 22301 and ISO 22313 are eligible for more favourable loan rates and discounted insurance premiums from the Develop-ment Bank of Japan. This has assisted the bank in controlling its exposure to risk as standards push businesses to become more resilient and risk-averse.

Similarly, according to the Italian Workers’ Compensation Authority, the implementation of the occupational health and safety assessment series (OHSAS) 18001 has been shown to lower the frequency and severity of accidents by up to 40 per cent in some industries. This, in turn, has led to lower insurance costs among the participating companies.

In this pursuit, a comprehensive strategy is needed to help open avenues of collabor-ative effort with real-world, standards-based solutions. Stakeholders employ their services in extensive gap analysis, building action plans, and sustainability strategies.

Energy, industry, transportation, inform-ation technology (IT) security, food and agriculture, health and safety, the environment, and forestry systems are just a few of the sectors that require a change through standards-based partnerships in order to potentially contribute to longer-term sustainability.

Dr Ainy Zehra

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025