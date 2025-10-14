Ruining Karachi

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘Women and rain’ (Oct 3), which, among other things, talked about how rain affects Karachi every time there is a heavy spell of rain. In a city struggling to even survive, it may apparently make little sense to talk about its beautification, but, as the port city happens to be the national food basket in its own right, Karachi deserves to be both functional and beautiful. This aspect, unfortunately, has generally not been on the to-do list of the relevant authorities.

As the stakeholders of the metropolis — political parties, cantonment boards and city administration as well as provincial and federal governments — continue to play a never-ending game of tug-of-war among themselves, Karachi continues to suffer amid lawlessness and anarchy. This is seriously disappointing.

The city government, which runs the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has always lamented its limited jurisdiction, calling it the biggest obstacle in the city’s development. Even if it is, a piece of legislation can resolve the issue because the same political party is running the show at both city and provincial levels. Besides, how about developing the areas that are currently and unambiguously under the KMC? What a layman perceives as the major obstacle in this process is obviously the political will to set things right.

Recently, I had an itching experience when I was dropped by an inter-city bus at the designated terminal close to the Sohrab Goth area. The traffic from the terminal diverting to the city-bound track of M-9 uses a narrow cave-like tunnel, having a muddy road, no ventilation and lighting, and with just enough space for a single vehicle to pass. Apparently, some long-lost tunnel has been found as a diversion tool by people on their own. This is because a roundabout has been eliminated, and no U-turn has been provided.

This horrible diversion through the said tunnel happens to be the first impression of the city for those arriving from various parts of the country. The authorities conc­erned should immediately do something about the spot, and, indeed, about the betterment of Karachi at large.

Salar Lateef

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025