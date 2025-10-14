Pre-arrest bail of Gogi Butt cancelled

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday cancelled interim pre-arrest bail of Khwaja Aqeel Ahmad alias Gogi Butt for his non-appearance in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, a son of Lahore’s ‘underworld’ figure late Arif Ameer alias Tipu Truckanwala.

Neither Butt nor his lawyer appeared before the court as Additional District & Sessions Judge Najaf Haider took up the bail petition. The prosecution asked the court to withdraw the relief of pre-arrest bail extended to the suspect.

Subsequently, the judge withdrew the previous order and cancelled the bail granted to the suspect.

Gogi Butt has been appearing before the court on successive hearings of his petition since the grant of bail on Aug 7. He had also joined the investigation of the case before the police. However, he failed to appear on Monday despite the expiry of his bail period.

Chuhng police had registered a murder case against Gogi Butt and others.

Falak’s remand: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed Racecourse police physical custody of PTI activist Falak Javed for 14 days in a case of attacking an Islamabad police team outside Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The police produced Falak before the court and sought her physical remand for investigation. The investigating officer told the court that they needed to interrogate the accused, and therefore sought physical remand.

Falak Javed’s counsel opposed the remand request, saying that the police had previously informed the Lahore High Court that his client was not required in any case. He said the arrest of the activist in the case showed mala fide of the police.

The lawyer asked the court to discharge the activist from the case.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill allowed a 14-day physical remand of the suspect to the police. He also directed the police to submit an investigation report at the next hearing on Oct 27.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025