Trenches filled to restore traffic

GUJRAT: Stagnant water is being drained out before filling a trench at Channi Chowk on the GT Road. — Dawn

GUJRAT: Traffic has been restored between Gujranwala, Gujrat and Jhelum after the authorities removed the containers from the bridges of Chenab and Jhelum rivers while the trenches were filled at five points on the GT Road within the Gujrat district limits on Monday.

The law enforcement agencies and the regional administration had blocked the National Highway by digging trenches and putting heavy vehicles and containers to stop the participants of the Islamabad march by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from Lahore which started four days ago.

The traffic along the GT Road right from Lahore to Islamabad remained suspended since the march started in Lahore. However, the crackdown by the LEAs to disperse the participants of the TLP march near Muridke in the wee hours of Monday resulted in the road clearance almost by the evening.

The trenches near Chenab and Jhelum rivers as well as in Kharian city and Channi Mor near Gujrat city were refilled with the mud by the heavy machinery whereas the containers on Jhelum Bridge and Shahbazpur bridge at Chenab river near Jalalpur Jattan town were removed soon after the LEAs operation successfully restored the traffic between Gujranwala and Lahore on Monday morning.

The routine lives of the citizens, businessmen and commuters had come to a standstill due to the blockades. Though the provincial government had issued directions to restore the traffic soon after the Muridke action; however, it took at least six to eight hours to completely restore the traffic in the region as refilling the trenches was a daunting and time-taking task, said a senior official of an LEA.

There was no report of any protest demonstration held in Gujrat against the Muridke operation.

However in Gujranwala’s Chan Da Qila Chowk on the GT Road bypass, scores of the TLP workers gathered and tried to hold a demonstration by blocking the road but police resorted to fire teargas after which the workers dispersed and traffic flow was restored.

Heavy contingent of police as well as the Rangers personnel as a back-up support also remained deployed on the both sides of Chenab and Jhelum bridges to maintain law and order.

The LEAs had a plan to limit the TLP marchers within Wazirabad district by creating hurdles in Gujrat district. The people stranded in the region started traveling to their destinations by Monday evening after the roads were cleared of the hurdles.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025