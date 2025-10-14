E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Saudi-Pak council signs MoUs on education, IT sectors

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA), in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), welcomed a high-level Saudi business delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi–Pakistan Joint Business Council (SPJBC).

The five-day visit, according to the PBA, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with both countries’ shared vision for enhanced economic integration and long-term strategic partnership. The delegation comprised senior investors and business leaders representing key sectors such as investment holdings, financial services, agriculture and livestock, energy, infrastructure and construction, real estate, hospitality, and food security.

The Lahore session brought together Pakistan’s banking leadership, industrialists, and entrepreneurs for direct dialogue with the Saudi delegates. Discussions highlighted Pakistan’s comparative advantages and investment-ready opportunities across agriculture security and corporate farming, tourism and hospitality, education and healthcare, IT and artificial intelligence. Dedicated business-to-business engagements explored joint ventures and partnerships in these priority areas.

The event witnessed the signing of two MoUs between the visiting delegation and members of Pakistan’s business community, focusing on collaboration in the education and information technology (IT) sectors.

As Pakistan unlocks new avenues of growth, its banking sector, spearheaded by the PBA in partnership with the government and the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to play a pivotal role in building investor confidence. In recent years, the sector has pursued wide-ranging modernisation efforts, particularly in accelerating digitisation across the financial ecosystem. Initiatives such as cross-bank eKYC, the Financial Data Exchange, and fintech collaborations have driven a significant rise in financial inclusion.

The session also underscored the banking industry’s central role in Pakistan’s economy. As the largest tax paying sector, banks contribute nearly $6 billion in taxes overall, with the highest tax rates (effectively between 55 and 59 per cent) in South Asia. The industry continues to finance almost entirely the country’s fiscal deficit, driving fiscal stability, economic growth, and investor confidence.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...