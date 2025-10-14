Saudi-Pak council signs MoUs on education, IT sectors

LAHORE: The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA), in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), welcomed a high-level Saudi business delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi–Pakistan Joint Business Council (SPJBC).

The five-day visit, according to the PBA, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with both countries’ shared vision for enhanced economic integration and long-term strategic partnership. The delegation comprised senior investors and business leaders representing key sectors such as investment holdings, financial services, agriculture and livestock, energy, infrastructure and construction, real estate, hospitality, and food security.

The Lahore session brought together Pakistan’s banking leadership, industrialists, and entrepreneurs for direct dialogue with the Saudi delegates. Discussions highlighted Pakistan’s comparative advantages and investment-ready opportunities across agriculture security and corporate farming, tourism and hospitality, education and healthcare, IT and artificial intelligence. Dedicated business-to-business engagements explored joint ventures and partnerships in these priority areas.

The event witnessed the signing of two MoUs between the visiting delegation and members of Pakistan’s business community, focusing on collaboration in the education and information technology (IT) sectors.

As Pakistan unlocks new avenues of growth, its banking sector, spearheaded by the PBA in partnership with the government and the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to play a pivotal role in building investor confidence. In recent years, the sector has pursued wide-ranging modernisation efforts, particularly in accelerating digitisation across the financial ecosystem. Initiatives such as cross-bank eKYC, the Financial Data Exchange, and fintech collaborations have driven a significant rise in financial inclusion.

The session also underscored the banking industry’s central role in Pakistan’s economy. As the largest tax paying sector, banks contribute nearly $6 billion in taxes overall, with the highest tax rates (effectively between 55 and 59 per cent) in South Asia. The industry continues to finance almost entirely the country’s fiscal deficit, driving fiscal stability, economic growth, and investor confidence.

