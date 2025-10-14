Three held for online business fraud

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan registered a case of online fraud against five persons and arrested three of them from Khanewal on Monday.

According to the FIA, the case was registered after numerous complaints of those, who were deprived of their heavy amounts and were not supplied their online orders.

The agency identified the suspects as Faizan Naeem, Raees Fahad, Majid Khan, Mirza Muzamil and Qadeer Ahmed and of them, Faizan, Muzamil and Qadeer, had been arrested.

According to FIA sources, the suspects ran advertisements and an online store through Google and targeted the consumers in the country as well as abroad. The gang was working from Khanewal’s People’s Colony. After payments, the suspects did not deliver the articles.

Suspects received money from customers but didn’t deliver orders

The FIA recovered proof of the receipts of large amounts, digital devices and fake websites from their possession.

HONOUR KILLING: A man allegedly axed to death his daughter-in-law in the name of honour at Basti Bakar in the limits of the Mailsi City Police Station in Vehari district.

According to police, Faiz Bakhsh killed his daughter-in-law, Sobia Mai, alleging that she had a relationship with some man. Bakhsh fled the scene after committing the murder.

Police sent the body to the THQ Hospital for post-mortem. The PRO said a murder case against Faiz Bakhsh was registered and police raided a number for places for his arrest but could not arrest him.

BOOKED: Mian Channu City police booked 25 participants of a corner meeting that was held to demand construction of a flyover on Lahore-Karachi railway line for the convenience of the citizens.

Presently, the Mian Channu city is divided into two parts and the existing underpass of the main Lahore -Karachi railway track was in a dilapidated condition. The citizens faced a great deal of inconvenience due to the closure for hours daily of manual railway crossing.

The local people have been demanding the construction of a flyover on the main railway line since long. To press for the acceptance of this demand, the locals launched a movement under the name of ‘flyover Tehreek’, which organised its first-ever corner meeting on Astabal Road on Sunday.

It was participated by a large number of people. But the City police declared the meeting illegal and registered a case today against its 25 participants, including 15 nominated and 10 unidentified suspects.

SEMINAR: The Quaid-i-Azam Medical College (QAMC), Bahawalpur, organised a walk and seminar in connection with the World Sight Day (WSD) today.

The walk led by QAMC Principal Prof Dr Sufia Farrukh was participated by the civil society activists and college teachers.

At the seminar, chief guest retired Prof Dr Ijaz Latif of BVH ophthalmology department and other speakers, including Prof Dr Mazhar Faiz Alam and DPO Dr Nasir Hamid disclosed that over two billion persons were visually-impaired across the world while millions had lost their eyesight in Pakistan for failing to get their vision examined on time.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025