Boss axed to death by ‘employee for refusing pay raise, loan’

BAHAWALNAGAR: A landlord was axed to death allegedly by his employee after he refused to raise his salary and give him a loan for his wedding at Ghumandpur.

The FIR registered by the Ghumandpur police on Sunday evening says that a landowner Riysat Ali (61) of Basti Dogran recruited a young man, Nazim Ali of Ratteka Hathar, against a monthly salary of Rs20,000, around five months ago, to look after his cattle heads and to labour in the fields.

About four months ago, Ali requested his employer for a pay raise, as well as a loan for his forthcoming wedding.

The FIR says that on the evening of Oct 11, Nazim, along with two unknown men, arrived at Riyasat Ali’s outhouse and began arguing with him about the loan and increasing his salary.

However, when Riyasat refused to accept his demand, he became angry and left.

The next morning, when Riysat left his outhouse to check on his livestock and crops, Nazim Ali, and his two accomplices, allegedly attacked him with axes and clubs and fled away, leaving him dead on the spot.

The police have registered a case against Nazim and his two unidentified accomplice sunder sections 34 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). They are yet to arrested.

PATWARIS SACKED: Six patwaris of Bahawalnagar revenue department were sacked for their alleged involvement in massive corruption through manipulation of land records etc after being found guilty in an inquiry.

According to the inquiry report issued by the office of the Bahawalnagar assistant commissioner, patwaris Hamza Hassan, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Akram, Ahsan Noman, Muhammad Ziaullah, and Tariq Amin were allegedly involved in financial corruption worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

As per the report, they received huge bribes for land demarcations, transfers and tampering with the land record etc.

Former Bahawalnagar Assistant Commissioner Nadeem Arshad, who conducted the probe, recommended in his report that the six patwaris be dismissed from their jobs and action be initiated against them under the Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) Act. The recommendations were immediately implemented by the department.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has also launched a probe into the scam in the light of the AC’s inquiry report.

According to revenue department sources, the six patwaris had been posted in the area for a long time due to political patronage and several other complaints against them were also pending for years.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025