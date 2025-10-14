10 acres land retrieved

SAHIWAL: The district government retrieved 10 acres of prime agricultural land worth Rs100 million from illegal possession at Chak 89/6-R.

The joint operation, conducted by the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (Pera) and revenue officials, lasted five hours and concluded with the land being handed over to its rightful allottees.

According to official sources, the land belonged to the late Amanat Ali, a resident of Chak 89/6-R, who had left 12.5 acres of ancestral farmland for his five sons — Zahoor, Ramzan, Farooq, Rauf and Nawaz. However, the eldest son, Ramzan, had unlawfully occupied 10 acres of the property since 1995, depriving his four brothers of their share.

The remaining 2.5 acres were being cultivated jointly by the four siblings.

Under the PULSE Program, the revenue department had already formalised the land distribution, ensuring equal ownership among all legal heirs. Following this, the four brothers approached District Collector Shahid Mahmood to seek possession of the land held by their elder brother Ramzan. The DC found their case justified.

Despite a formal order issued 10 days ago by the district collector, Ramzan refused to vacate the land and reportedly brought men to reinforce his illegal occupation.

Acting on the DC’s directive, a coordinated operation was launched under the supervision of SDO Nouman Qaisar, involving seven officers from the PERA, revenue and police.

The team vacated the land and restored possession to the four rightful heirs.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025